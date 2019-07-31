SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.28. The company had a trading volume of 61,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,405. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $115.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

