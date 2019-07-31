SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares makes up approximately 0.9% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 189,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 562,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 111,710 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 18.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 53.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,270 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $45,732.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,014.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President F Justin Strickland sold 6,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 55,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,182.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,773. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $307.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

