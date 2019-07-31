SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $3,053,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 396,403 shares in the company, valued at $23,094,438.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,989 shares of company stock worth $6,439,752 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.40. 2,519,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

