SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,924 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $71.13. 9,251,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,693,015. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

