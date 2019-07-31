SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 971 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Bank of America cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. 14,016,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,745,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.