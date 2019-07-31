Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.61%. Graco’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of GGG opened at $48.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Graco has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $732,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $313,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,438.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Graco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 15,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Graco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Graco by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Quant Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

