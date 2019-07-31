Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stepan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s FY2019 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NYSE:SCL opened at $98.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.30. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 227.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $200,599.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,000 shares of company stock worth $87,880 and sold 7,336 shares worth $681,929. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.