SEEK (ASX:SEK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $20.87. SEEK shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 2,461,415 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 170.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60.

About SEEK (ASX:SEK)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.