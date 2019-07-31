Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Select Interior Concepts.

SIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSE SIC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 5,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,003. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter worth $66,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth $174,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter worth $287,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $419,000.

