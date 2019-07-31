Sentinel Chain Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $614,999.00 and $612.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

