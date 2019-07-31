Sentinel Hits One Day Trading Volume of $308,715.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 161% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and $308,715.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

