Sentinel Protocol Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $272,953.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Bittrex, Bibox and DDEX. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00036434 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 106.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000649 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,994,835 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, GDAC, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.