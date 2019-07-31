Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,508 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.2% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 327,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 72.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,910,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $620,708.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,287 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,533 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

