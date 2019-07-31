ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $887.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) to post sales of $887.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.46 million and the highest is $896.00 million. ServiceNow posted sales of $673.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total transaction of $472,494.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $410,967.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,345.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,092 shares of company stock worth $33,064,052. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $297,403,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 985,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,370,000 after acquiring an additional 804,514 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,036,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $748,484,000 after acquiring an additional 630,491 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 701,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,849,000 after acquiring an additional 263,615 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,772,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,538,000 after acquiring an additional 226,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $277.39. 2,060,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,225. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,386.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $303.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

