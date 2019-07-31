ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,126,800 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 3,369,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.9 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, EVP Bradford Alan Vieira sold 16,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $547,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 228,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 40,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,215,000 after buying an additional 46,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,582,000 after buying an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.30. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $44.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 19.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.