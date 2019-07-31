SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 649 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 219,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,629,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.91. The company had a trading volume of 340,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,368. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.89.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

