SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.58.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

