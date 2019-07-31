SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after acquiring an additional 199,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,408,000 after buying an additional 76,252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $162,561,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $38,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $174,910.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,896. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $90.32. The stock had a trading volume of 67,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

