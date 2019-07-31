SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,512,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $63,479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,287,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,815 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,915.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 895,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 877,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $16,057,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Winpak from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

COG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,610,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,040. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

