SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 874 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 183,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

UL traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 66,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,218. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

