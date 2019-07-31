Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,013,786,000 after buying an additional 417,421 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after buying an additional 414,856 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,652,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,453,547,000 after buying an additional 295,102 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,620,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,321,786,000 after buying an additional 108,823 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,611,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $569,665,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.32 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.32.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.83. The company had a trading volume of 41,623,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

