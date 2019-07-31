ShipChain (SHIP) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $726.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00275399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.01469218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00116581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,287,057 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

