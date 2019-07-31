Short Interest in FTE Networks Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) Declines By 9.4%

FTE Networks Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FTNW stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. FTE Networks has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTE Networks stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTE Networks Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of FTE Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

FTE Networks Company Profile

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure, and buildings in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Technology, and Staffing. It also provides telecommunications solutions, including design, engineering, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructures, antennas, switching systems, and backhaul links, as well as fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable networks used for video, data, and voice transmission.

