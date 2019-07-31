Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Decreases By 6.2%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,343,800 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 1,432,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,362,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,244,000 after purchasing an additional 509,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 279.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 94,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 87,695 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KREF. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of KREF opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.18. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 394.01 and a quick ratio of 394.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.58%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

