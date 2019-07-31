Short Interest in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Drops By 7.2%

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,500 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 992,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Unique Fabricating and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.73. 3,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,745. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 64,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,120,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after buying an additional 58,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

