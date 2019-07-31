Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to post sales of $171.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.37 million and the highest is $173.90 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $156.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $687.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.75 million to $690.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $751.78 million, with estimates ranging from $743.86 million to $760.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $62,740.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSTK traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.33. 223,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,792. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $55.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.