Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,908 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $239.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.32.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $6.26 on Wednesday, reaching $215.04. The company had a trading volume of 59,688,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453,036. The firm has a market cap of $955.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,344,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.