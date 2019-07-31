Silent Notary Trading Down 4.1% This Week (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $690,242.00 and approximately $100,811.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, TOPBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, YoBit, DEx.top, IDEX, DDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

