Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Announces Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Simon Property Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.30-12.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $12.30-12.40 EPS.

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.20. 2,411,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,996. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $155.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 161,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 62,370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.07.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

