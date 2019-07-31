Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.12

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Buckingham Research set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Elis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $48,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $429,623.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,106,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,585,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 29.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,144,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 259,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 593,243 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

