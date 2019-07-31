SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-1.22 for the period. SITE Centers also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.18-1.22 EPS.

NASDAQ:SITC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 39,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,287. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.38.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

