SKYCITY Entertainment Group (ASX:SKC) Trading Up 0.8%

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$3.85 ($2.73) and last traded at A$3.83 ($2.72), approximately 332,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.80 ($2.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.69.

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Company Profile (ASX:SKC)

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, recreation, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through SKYCITY Auckland, Rest of New Zealand, Adelaide Casino, SKYCITY Darwin, and International Business segments.

