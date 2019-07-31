Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 target price on FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WCF Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

SNBR opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Sleep Number by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sleep Number news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.