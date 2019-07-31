Smartlands Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,327.00 (SLT)

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Smartlands token can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00011637 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Smartlands has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $3,327.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartlands has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartlands alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00274939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.01472685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00115261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021757 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Smartlands Token Profile

Smartlands’ genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands.

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Exrates and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.