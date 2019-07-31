Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 79.4% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.81. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

