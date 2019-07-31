SnapCoin Hits One Day Volume of $5,655.00 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. SnapCoin has a market capitalization of $77,683.00 and approximately $5,655.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnapCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. During the last week, SnapCoin has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.91 or 0.05841210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000191 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SnapCoin Token Profile

SnapCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,689,398 tokens. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

