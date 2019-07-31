Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sopheon Plc (LON:SPE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $755.50. Sopheon shares last traded at $759.90, with a volume of 10,234 shares.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 1,425 ($18.62) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Sopheon in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 995.98.

Sopheon Company Profile (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

