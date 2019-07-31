Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sophos Group plc provides cloud-enabled end user and network security solutions. The Company offers protection against viruses, known and unknown malware, spyware, intrusions, unwanted applications, spam, policy abuse and data leakage. It serves education, healthcare, retail, finance and banking industries as well as governments. The company operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Sophos Group plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPHHF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sophos Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sophos Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sophos Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

SPHHF remained flat at $$5.47 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.30. Sophos Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

