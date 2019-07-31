Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.58 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Shares of BID stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,537. Sothebys has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

BID has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

