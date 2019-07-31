Source Energy Services (SHL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$108.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.20 million.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Source Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

