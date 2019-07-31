South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

South State has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. South State has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South State to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.32. South State has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. South State had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that South State will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $40,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $397,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.40 per share, with a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,140.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

