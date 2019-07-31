South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.44. South State has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.05.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. South State had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South State will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.40 per share, with a total value of $205,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $40,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $397,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of South State by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of South State by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

