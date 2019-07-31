Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Tlwm

Tlwm reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,311 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,238 shares of the airline’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,196. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

