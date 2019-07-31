S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,484,000 after acquiring an additional 80,031 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $241.93 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.70.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $1,266,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares in the company, valued at $36,595,675.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,312 shares of company stock worth $4,593,028. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.