S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 220.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 59.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 45.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $893,124.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,501.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,028. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.15. 655,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,436. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. S&P Global’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.70.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

