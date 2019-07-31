Sp8de Tops 1-Day Volume of $304.00 (SPX)

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Sp8de has traded up 56.7% against the US dollar. Sp8de has a total market capitalization of $135,226.00 and approximately $304.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sp8de token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00274431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.01466508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00115686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021558 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Sp8de Token Profile

Sp8de’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sp8de’s official website is sp8de.com. Sp8de’s official message board is forum.sp8de.com. The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sp8de Token Trading

Sp8de can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sp8de should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sp8de using one of the exchanges listed above.

