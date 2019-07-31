SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 4.6% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,765,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,329,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,516,000 after acquiring an additional 463,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,731,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,289 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,549,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.06. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

