SpeedCash Market Capitalization Achieves $10,613.00 (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, SpeedCash has traded down 45.2% against the dollar. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $10,613.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000137 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash (CRYPTO:SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SpeedCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

