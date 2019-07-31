Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $144.08. 3,683,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

