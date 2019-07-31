Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 233.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.29% of Spirit Airlines worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 421.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 901,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,012,000 after acquiring an additional 728,431 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 18.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,807,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 100.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 359,285 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 437,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 293,080 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $15,065,000.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

In other Spirit Airlines news, insider Edward M. Christie III purchased 2,375 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $99,583.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $34,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

SAVE traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. 1,089,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.